Chobani Coffee

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Big thanks to Chobani for bringing the studio on for this fun collaboration. This team was amazing to work with - thank you to everyone who had a hand in this process - truly a pleasure. All illustrations and marks created by Schubert Studio; product design / layout on product, copywriting, and concept by the team at Chobani. The coffee tastes great - in stores nation-wide now.