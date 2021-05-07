Jonathan Schubert

Chobani Coffee

Jonathan Schubert
Jonathan Schubert
Hire Me
  • Save
Chobani Coffee product design packaging custom type print typography illustration branding chobani cold brew
Chobani Coffee product design packaging custom type print typography illustration branding chobani cold brew
Chobani Coffee product design packaging custom type print typography illustration branding chobani cold brew
Chobani Coffee product design packaging custom type print typography illustration branding chobani cold brew
Chobani Coffee product design packaging custom type print typography illustration branding chobani cold brew
Chobani Coffee product design packaging custom type print typography illustration branding chobani cold brew
Chobani Coffee product design packaging custom type print typography illustration branding chobani cold brew
Chobani Coffee product design packaging custom type print typography illustration branding chobani cold brew
Download color palette
  1. ChobaniCoffee_SchubertStudio_Dribbble-01.png
  2. ChobaniCoffee_SchubertStudio_Dribbble-02.png
  3. ChobaniCoffee_SchubertStudio_Dribbble-03.png
  4. ChobaniCoffee_SchubertStudio_Dribbble-04.png
  5. ChobaniCoffee_SchubertStudio_Dribbble-05.png
  6. ChobaniCoffee_SchubertStudio_Dribbble-06.png
  7. ChobaniCoffee_SchubertStudio_Dribbble-07.png
  8. ChobaniCoffee_SchubertStudio_Dribbble-08.png

Big thanks to Chobani for bringing the studio on for this fun collaboration. This team was amazing to work with - thank you to everyone who had a hand in this process - truly a pleasure. All illustrations and marks created by Schubert Studio; product design / layout on product, copywriting, and concept by the team at Chobani. The coffee tastes great - in stores nation-wide now.

Jonathan Schubert
Jonathan Schubert
Howdy
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Schubert

View profile
    • Like