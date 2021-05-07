Felipe Paulino

Profile App Concept

Felipe Paulino
Felipe Paulino
  • Save
Profile App Concept design app app ui app design daily ui 006 dailyui 006 profile ui profileui profile design profile page profile app ui design uidesign dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui minimal flat design
Download color palette

Para fechar a semana do #DailyUIChallenge, o dia #006 temos um "Profile Page".

Acompanhe todos os desafios que estão saindo diariamente no meu perfil do Dribbble <3
https://dribbble.com/felipepaulino

#DailyUI #UI #Interface #ProfileInterface #UIDesigner #UIDesign #Material #Minimal #Design #AppDesign #App

Felipe Paulino
Felipe Paulino

More by Felipe Paulino

View profile
    • Like