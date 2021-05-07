SY Flower Marks

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been working on some new layouts to show my work, and iterations of logos. What do you think of this one? This is for a floral company I'm rebranding in Oregon. They were really attracted to geometric shapes so I wanted to incorporate that in the mark.