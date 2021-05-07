Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin Craft

SY Flower Marks

Kevin Craft
Kevin Craft
Hire Me
  • Save
SY Flower Marks portland floral flower brand identity logo design identity typography logo type set seal mark logo icon graphic design geometric design branding brand
SY Flower Marks portland floral flower brand identity logo design identity typography logo type set seal mark logo icon graphic design geometric design branding brand
SY Flower Marks portland floral flower brand identity logo design identity typography logo type set seal mark logo icon graphic design geometric design branding brand
SY Flower Marks portland floral flower brand identity logo design identity typography logo type set seal mark logo icon graphic design geometric design branding brand
Download color palette
  1. SY Marks-03.png
  2. SY Marks-04.png
  3. SY Marks-01.png
  4. SY Marks-05.png

I've been working on some new layouts to show my work, and iterations of logos. What do you think of this one? This is for a floral company I'm rebranding in Oregon. They were really attracted to geometric shapes so I wanted to incorporate that in the mark.

Kevin Craft
Kevin Craft
I work with brands to create inspiring logo design systems.
Hire Me

More by Kevin Craft

View profile
    • Like