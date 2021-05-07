Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lila Tretout

VICE - Illustration

VICE - Illustration black medical skin dermatology vice body patterns illustrator colorful photoshop brushes texture illustration
Illustration I did for Vice France 💚💚💚

The article deals with the problems that people with black skin face when they have to consult dermatologists.

