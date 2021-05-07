Login & Sign Up UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone,
I came up with login page and sign up UI, In login page a user can easily login with social account.
I designed sign up page by giving the user information about how many steps it will take him/her to complete the sign up process.
Hope you will like it,
Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section.
Thank you