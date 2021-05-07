navratri series

Trending designs to inspire you
The word Navaratri means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, Nava meaning nine, and Ratri meaning nights.
Navaratri[a] is a Hindu festival that spans nine nights (and ten days) and is celebrated every year in the autumn.
These nine days are solely dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine Avatars – the Navadurga.[26] Each day is associated to an incarnation of the goddess