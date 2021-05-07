Interactive empty state UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Well-designed empty states can provide a compelling customer experience and it's an opportunity to keep customers happy and engaged with a personal touch.
Here is a work in progress screen for the Faster.fit app which will be launching soon.
Hope you enjoy it.