Mobile batch and Asphalt Mixing Plant Price - Atlas Technologies

Atlas is a manufacturer of mobile asphalt batching plant from India. This small asphalt mixing plant is truly mobile in all aspects. Some of the primary advantages are that a portable batch mix plant machine can be erected and made to make hot mix asphalt in 48 hours. This equipment is advantageous for those contractors who want to move very often. It is also a foundation of less design that promises low maintenance. The design is reliable and the chassis is sturdy. Atlas has sold and installed more than 70 asphalt batching mixing plants in 3 years. Superior product knowledge, customer-centric approach while developing this product allows us to develop a product that is superior in many aspects. This is a containerized design available in 80 tph, 120 tph, and 160 tph. Capacities above 160 tph are tailor-made.

