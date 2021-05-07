Dmytro Shmatko

Mobile App Design — Perqs

Mobile App Design — Perqs
Hello everyone! 👋

My task was to make a universal mobile application for searching for promotions, coupons, and special offers from sellers, there are only mockups, but in the next post, you can also watch the wireframes that I have developed.

How do you like it? ⬇️

