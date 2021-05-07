Oceanus Deep Swimwear

Swimwear Branding

Wanting to see create a sustainable swimwear brand I came up with the name Oceanus Deep, the name Oceanus comes from Greek mythology, Oceanus was a Titan son of Uranus and Gaia, the husband of his sister the Titan Tethys, and the father of the river gods and the Oceanids, as well as being the great river which encircled the entire world.

When designing this brand I took into consideration the fact that it was catering to both men and women, the "Deep" was to add masculinity to the brand's name, as well as the brand's appreciation of the depths of the ocean and that it has so much to give.

With all of that in mind the brand's logo needed to be strong and bold, as the name suggests, I kept the typography crisp and white to replicate the bright white crests of a wave or the white sands of a beach. I gave the wording Oceanus a slanted look to give the feeling of movement like the movement of the oceans and seas, as well as to soften the look, to show the feminine side of the brand. I also wanted to play around with the layout of a website playing on the theme of the ocean and nature, to show the end user that the brand is stainable.