Later Gator Moving - Brand Identity

Later Gator Moving - Brand Identity brand identity moving company wordmark monogram letter logo collateral design wrap design vinyl wraps print design logo logo design brand design branding graphic design
  1. LGM_Dribbble_post_01.jpg
  2. LGM_Dribbble_post_02.jpg
  3. LGM_Dribbble_post_03.jpg
  4. LGM_Dribbble_post_04.jpg
  5. LGM_Dribbble_post_05.jpg
  6. Side-view.jpg
  7. Back-view.jpg

Later Gator Moving is a moving company located in Gainesville, Florida that makes your moving experience easy and stress free. They provide residential and commercial moving, local/long distance, and packing/unloading services.

Shortly after starting the business with existing brand elements, the owner reached out to us about giving an overhaul to their brand. On the docket was a refreshed monogram style logo, business cards, and website design. Later on, the company box trucks needed some vinyl wrap designs to really enhance the brand message. Large and in charge and ready to solve your moving problems!

Visit: www.latergatormoving.com

