Techead sans serif font family

Introducing TECHEAD, an innovative sans serif font family. Techead is legible, objective and authoritative, specially designed for technology start-ups focused for developing sustainable, eco-friendly and innovative businesses. Techead has a neat, clean appearance with simple, smooth curves and a modern look. Despite its simplistic features Techead still has a strong personality and distinctive characteristics. With a high X height, large counters, high contrast between vertical and horizontal lines and narrow strokes, this typeface is powerful whether paired with a contrasting font or on its own. Techead typeface has five weights, from Thin to Black, uppercase, lowercase and also lower uppercase characters accompanied by alternative characters and numerals. Each font of Techead`s family has 386 glyphs and extensive Latin script language support.

Techead can be used regardless of its size and provides users with a wide range of options. Teachead`s Thin weight is suitable for contrasting texts, Teached Light is best used for texts and articles while Techead Regular, Bold and Black are more suitable for titles, logos or posters.

This distinct, versatile font family will be your helping hand when creating minimal and straightforward designs, proper for a developing brand.

Product content:

Techead Thin

Techead Light / FREE

Techead Regular

Techead Bold

Techead Black

OTF file format

Long term support

Free features for the next updates

Extensive Latin script language support

Upper, lowercase and lower uppercase fonts