Javascript Quiz App

Hi There,
This is a Basic Javascript Quiz Project. I've used some basic javascript function to make this quiz project. Here you will be able to add as much as question you want. Also this is responsive for any device.
You can see the live preview of this quiz project by the following link:
http://joytunnessa.com/javascript-quiz-project/
If you want to hire me for any kind of web design project, feel free to knock me at fiverr.
https://www.fiverr.com/joytun_99