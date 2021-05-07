Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ashik 🕸
Twinkle

Hotel Booking Web Exploration

Ashik 🕸
Twinkle
Ashik 🕸 for Twinkle
Hire Us
  • Save
Hotel Booking Web Exploration minimal concept redesign homepage agency website landing page design website web design trip room booking restaurants explore exploration resort hotel hotel booking travel booking app booking agency
Hotel Booking Web Exploration minimal concept redesign homepage agency website landing page design website web design trip room booking restaurants explore exploration resort hotel hotel booking travel booking app booking agency
Hotel Booking Web Exploration minimal concept redesign homepage agency website landing page design website web design trip room booking restaurants explore exploration resort hotel hotel booking travel booking app booking agency
Hotel Booking Web Exploration minimal concept redesign homepage agency website landing page design website web design trip room booking restaurants explore exploration resort hotel hotel booking travel booking app booking agency
Download color palette
  1. Landing page.png
  2. Landing page-1.png
  3. Landing page-2.png
  4. 0.png

Hello Guys,

My latest work is a Hotel Booking Web Exploration.

Have any feedback? Feel free to share. 😊
Press "L to show your Love ❤️

I am available for freelance hire,
Part-time position (Remote), Project basis, Contract

📩 Email: aiashik016@gmail.com
📞 Call me: Skype

Instagram II Behance II LinkedIn

Twinkle
Twinkle
We design and build digital experiences
Hire Us

More by Twinkle

View profile
    • Like