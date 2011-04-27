Josh Pigford

Junk I'm Selling Page

Josh Pigford
Josh Pigford
  • Save
Junk I'm Selling Page junk sell css
Download color palette

http://joshpigford.com/buy/

A little page I whipped up to sell a bunch of junk I've got sitting around.

Finally had a decent reason to use -webkit-transform: rotate(); :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Josh Pigford
Josh Pigford

More by Josh Pigford

View profile
    • Like