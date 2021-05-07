Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
BOOF – Business Opportunity Operational Framework
The Framework is built on five management clarities (Sun Tzu), each of which corresponds to a set of tools:
clarity of purpose,
clarity of the way,
clarity of rules,
clarity of rewards and punishments,
clarity of role models.