Ever since a dust filter has been made a part of asphalt plants, it has become one of the jobs of an operator to know the standards of maintenance and its controls. On top of that, an operator is also required to be fully familiar with the correlation between the performance of the dust collector and the properties of the asphalt mix and how one influences the other.
https://atlastechnologiesind.wordpress.com/2021/04/28/the-mechanism-of-pollution-control-devices-in-asphalt-plants/