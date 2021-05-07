Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kamyameha

Post-Genres Productions // Branding

Kamyameha
Kamyameha
Post-Genres Productions // Branding minimal layout typography illustration vector logo illustrator business card design branding
The font for Production was created especially for this logo, using a Wacom and illustrator. The logo being rounded, I decided to break the layout with more cubic shapes for the business card. This card is printed with 3 different backs, to create a dynamic.

Yes, my nickname is related to Dragon Ball Z.
    • Like