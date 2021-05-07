Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Databases connections & Duplicate records AI

Databases connections & Duplicate records AI
Hello guys 👋,
A neat and readable dashboard view is a huge advantage. It enables a fast understanding of data 📊, even if collected from various databases 💽. With various diagrams implemented, the user gets a full view of the chosen parameters and data connections. In case of databases overlapping, the system presents duplicated data enabling the user freedom of action. If some tiny differences appear in records, with the use of artificial intelligence 🤖, the automatic connection is on.
We're available for new projects! Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com

