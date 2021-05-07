Databases connections & Duplicate records AI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys 👋,
A neat and readable dashboard view is a huge advantage. It enables a fast understanding of data 📊, even if collected from various databases 💽. With various diagrams implemented, the user gets a full view of the chosen parameters and data connections. In case of databases overlapping, the system presents duplicated data enabling the user freedom of action. If some tiny differences appear in records, with the use of artificial intelligence 🤖, the automatic connection is on.
------
We're available for new projects! Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com