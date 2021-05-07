The High Keys Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Last month I’ve been busy doing a redesign of The High Keys, cannabis e-commerce from Canada.
They wanted to reorient themselves towards people who need cannabis for medical purposes. That would mean older generations who aren’t always that tech-savvy and need an online store that behaves in ways that they’re already used to..
The key focus here was to look trustworthy, show that we respect privacy, and provide education about the products.