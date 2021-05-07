Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elliott Muñoz
Viget

We're Into It

Elliott Muñoz
Viget
Elliott Muñoz for Viget
  1. Wondrium_Where_Poster.png
  2. Wondrium_Where_Copy.png
  3. Wondrium_More-Into_Poster.png
  4. Wondrium_More-Into_Copy.png
  5. Wondrium_Into-It_Posters.png

During the brand strategy phase for Wondrium, we developed several new brand strategy directions. We worked with their team to select 2 finalists and created strategy-based messaging and design to test with their audience.

This poster was one of the visuals used to illustrate the "We're Into It" strategy—a strategy positioning the service as the place where all kinds of people come to be interested in all kinds of things.

Elliott Muñoz, Art Director
Elyse Kamibayashi, Copywriter
Ally Fouts, Creative Director

Headlines set in Recoleta
Copy set in Montserrat

