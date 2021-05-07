During the brand strategy phase for Wondrium, we developed several new brand strategy directions. We worked with their team to select 2 finalists and created strategy-based messaging and design to test with their audience.

This poster was one of the visuals used to illustrate the "We're Into It" strategy—a strategy positioning the service as the place where all kinds of people come to be interested in all kinds of things.

Elliott Muñoz, Art Director

Elyse Kamibayashi, Copywriter

Ally Fouts, Creative Director

Headlines set in Recoleta

Copy set in Montserrat