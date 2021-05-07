Trending designs to inspire you
During the brand strategy phase for Wondrium, we developed several new brand strategy directions. We worked with their team to select 2 finalists and created strategy-based messaging and design to test with their audience.
This poster was one of the visuals used to illustrate the "We're Into It" strategy—a strategy positioning the service as the place where all kinds of people come to be interested in all kinds of things.
Elliott Muñoz, Art Director
Elyse Kamibayashi, Copywriter
Ally Fouts, Creative Director
Headlines set in Recoleta
Copy set in Montserrat