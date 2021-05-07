Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Taxi App

Taxi App uber design map logistics transport drive taxi app taxi lyft bolt uber startup react native mvp online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com

Hello, friends!
Do you often drive with Uber, Lyft or Bolt? We’ve designed a similar app 🚕

⬅️ The left screen displays the car search map and all the users need to find the ride:
📍location input
⏱ pre-order function
💵 the tariff choice
➕ additional options
➡️ On the right screen, you see the driver’s profile after the ride🚖 You can give a tip and point out what you liked most 💰

🟪 The accent purple color in combination with 🟨 yellow and 🟦 light blue makes sure that users get on the positive vibe before the ride.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Alena Ovcharenko

We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

