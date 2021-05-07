Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello, friends!
Do you often drive with Uber, Lyft or Bolt? We’ve designed a similar app 🚕
⬅️ The left screen displays the car search map and all the users need to find the ride:
📍location input
⏱ pre-order function
💵 the tariff choice
➕ additional options
➡️ On the right screen, you see the driver’s profile after the ride🚖 You can give a tip and point out what you liked most 💰
🟪 The accent purple color in combination with 🟨 yellow and 🟦 light blue makes sure that users get on the positive vibe before the ride.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Alena Ovcharenko
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜