Hello, friends!

Do you often drive with Uber, Lyft or Bolt? We’ve designed a similar app 🚕



⬅️ The left screen displays the car search map and all the users need to find the ride:

📍location input

⏱ pre-order function

💵 the tariff choice

➕ additional options

➡️ On the right screen, you see the driver’s profile after the ride🚖 You can give a tip and point out what you liked most 💰



🟪 The accent purple color in combination with 🟨 yellow and 🟦 light blue makes sure that users get on the positive vibe before the ride.

Created by Alena Ovcharenko

