Denver Coyotes Rebrand

Denver Coyotes Rebrand brown coyote denver logo design branding baseball
This series is an idea to start in 1965, and have rolling rebrands for each team to fit into the era.
A logo for a team in my fictional sim baseball league based in Denver for the early 1990s. I snuck a snowy mountain peak in the head!

Posted on May 7, 2021
Michael Taylor

