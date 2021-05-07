Denver Coyotes Rebrand

Trending designs to inspire you
This series is an idea to start in 1965, and have rolling rebrands for each team to fit into the era.
--
A logo for a team in my fictional sim baseball league based in Denver for the early 1990s. I snuck a snowy mountain peak in the head!