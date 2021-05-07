Deeezy

Le Patterns Script Font

Le Patterns Script Font handwrittenfont scriptfont font typography
Le Patterns is a casual script font, With a high contrast stroke clean and fun characters. It has Opentype features of ligatures, makes it a perfect choice for branding and digital designs.

https://deeezy.com/product/30862/le-patterns-script-font

Posted on May 7, 2021
