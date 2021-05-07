Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Roman Belousov

Splash screen running app

Splash screen running app web app ux ui design
Hi there 👋
This is splash screen for my pet project for those who explore the world while on the move.

If you liked this let me know ❤️
I will be glad to get some feedback in comments or ✉️ Belousovr39@gmail.com

Posted on May 7, 2021
