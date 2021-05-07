Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Deepan Kannan

Vettons landing page

Vettons landing page ecommerce 3d modeling uiux webdesign website
Vettons is an award winning smarter shopping app, focus on product authenticity with better and personalized experience.

Design Director: Deepan
Art Director: SC Wong
Web Designer: Chu Yee & Mathan
3D Design: Shaun Quah
Copy: Mark Jansen

Posted on May 7, 2021
