Vettons landing page

Vettons is an award winning smarter shopping app, focus on product authenticity with better and personalized experience.
Check out vettons.com
Design Director: Deepan
Art Director: SC Wong
Web Designer: Chu Yee & Mathan
3D Design: Shaun Quah
Copy: Mark Jansen