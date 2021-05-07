BAD FTLV. | Merch

Bad Fatherlover is an online store that i created to freely express myself. Each design represents a small part of me. I wanted to create a light, friendly and inclusive world where you feel like you are with your close friends. That relationship where you can say what you want without filter, where an insult becomes a joke. The slogan "Not always serious!" really represents the essence of the brand.

The name Bad Fatherlover comes from this spirit of humor and lightness. It's a word I made up to make the brand even more my own. In order to achieve this, I use the expression m♥th*rf*ck*r and reversed each of the words that compose it to create a new word. To push the concept further and create a little more mystery, I also created the abbreviation FTLV.

For the full project

https://www.behance.net/gallery/118646587/BAD-FTLV

To shop online

https://badftlv.threadless.com/