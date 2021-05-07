Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bennett Tea Mobile Website Interactions

Take another look at the stylish and sophisticated ecommerce website for Bennett Tea brand, based on original graphics, elegant typography, smooth interaction design, and solid visual hierarchy. Here's how it looks and works on mobile. The website got Site of the Day on Awwwards as well as Mobile Excellence and Developer Award. Stay tuned to see more!

Bennett Tea Mobile Website
