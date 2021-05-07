Matthias Rodrigues de França

day #7 daily UI - Settings

day #7 daily UI - Settings branding ux ui figma design dailyui app
Hey y'all 👋🏻

This is day #7 of the "100 days UI Challenge".

The settings are heavily inspired by the settings screen of the Gorillas app.
I really liked the look of it. It is clean, the upper part is a bit more different than in usual apps and you see everything at a glance.

I hope you enjoy it! As always your feedback is very welcome. ☺️

Posted on May 7, 2021
