day #7 daily UI - Settings

Hey y'all 👋🏻
This is day #7 of the "100 days UI Challenge".
The settings are heavily inspired by the settings screen of the Gorillas app.
I really liked the look of it. It is clean, the upper part is a bit more different than in usual apps and you see everything at a glance.
I hope you enjoy it! As always your feedback is very welcome. ☺️