Vet

Vet teenager village grass career summer concept chracter design animal farm farmer vet childhood child cute cowgirl cow girl flat style vector illustration
Vet teenager village grass career summer concept chracter design animal farm farmer vet childhood child cute cowgirl cow girl flat style vector illustration
Karen with a cow🐮
Swipe to see more outfits ;)

The scene for the video which was a part of the ‘Dream Huge’ campaign for Best Buy in promoting their initiative for Teen Tech Centers in the USA.

Full Project Credits:
Client: Best Buy
Agency: Stept Studios
Art and Animation Direction : Aradhana Modi Bejarano
Design: Ira Derenskaya
Animation : Pavelas Laptevas, Elias Velho, Aradhana Modi Bejarano & Pedro Mafra

