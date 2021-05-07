Grocery Shop Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers! 👋
This is a website design for grocery shop
The tools that i used were adobe xd and Illustrator .
Your comments and suggestions are very important to me. I will be happy to hear your comments
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome
Press "L" on your keyboard ❤️
