Viktoria Polishchuk

Ticketing POS app for public transport

Viktoria Polishchuk
Viktoria Polishchuk
  • Save
Ticketing POS app for public transport public transport access qr-code validation conductor uiuxdesigner ukraine lviv ticket app app uxdesign uiux ux uidesign ui design
Download color palette

Hey guys!
This is a ticketing POS app for validation tickets/cards on public transport by conductors.

Full project on: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118636897/Ticketing-POS-app-for-public-transport

Something about this work:
We worked by team (designers and buisness analytics) in one internship. We created a lot of Ba’s and Designer’s artifacts (including the clickable prototype).

Thanks for attention!
Have a nice day :)

Viktoria Polishchuk
Viktoria Polishchuk

More by Viktoria Polishchuk

View profile
    • Like