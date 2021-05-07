This is a neumorphism user interface for a vpn app. This is one of my personal project.

After military coup on Feb 1, Junta made blacklist to some of social media platforms and we have to use vpn applications to use these social medias including facebook, insta and twitter . So, during these days, vpn is essential for all myanmar citizens. I got a idea to design a vpn app ui.

Can I get your feedback upon my UI ?