Darya Ezhova

Jewellery Store

Darya Ezhova
Darya Ezhova
  • Save
Jewellery Store украшения warm animation online shop online store figma aesthetic ecommerce earrings earring rings ring jewellery store jewellery shop jewellery
Download color palette

Hi everyone! Here you can see my first screen for russian jewellery store.

Don't forget to ♡ this shot and leave comments, it's important for me!

Darya Ezhova
Darya Ezhova

More by Darya Ezhova

View profile
    • Like