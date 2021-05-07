Juri Friedlein

crystalgallery architecture interior product cgi 3dmodeling 3d motiondesign design
This project focuses on simple but meaningful architectural shapes and detailed minerals in order to create a fictional crystal gallery.
Posted on May 7, 2021
