Spotify Cover Art Design

(EN) We love working with the music scene! Cover design for the single "Maintenant" by Iván Rusansky. The dark tones have a deep relationship with the sounds of the song, and the lines with the sensibility of his creative process. Ivan is an independent artist from Buenos Aires, Argentina. For him, his music is a sonorous interpretation of the experiences that happen to him at that moment. It is a mixture of genres, among which we can find: alternative, ambient and experimental.

(ES) Nos encanta trabajar con el ámbito de lo musical! Diseño de portada para el single “Maintenant” por Iván Rusansky. Los tonos oscuros tienen una relación profunda con los sonidos de la canción, y las líneas con la sensibilidad de su proceso creativo. Iván es un artista independiente de Buenos Aires, Argentina. Para él, su música es una interpretación sonora de las vivencias que lo acontecen en ese instante. Es una mezcla de géneros, entre los cuáles podemos encontrar: alternativo, ambient y experimental.

