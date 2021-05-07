Vikram Singh

Dating Web App UI Design

Vikram Singh
Vikram Singh
  • Save
Dating Web App UI Design love dating dating app top design userinterface mobile ui app ui app design mobile app trends 2021 trending dribbble 2020 design trends designer ui uidesign ui design minimal design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbles!
Here the design of latest dating mobile app. It can help people to find partner during lockdown. Stay tuned for further shots.

Have you liked my app design?

Show me a little love! ❤️ and Don't forget to press 'L' if you like this shot and give me some feedback on the comment. Thanks guys!

We are available for new projects
📫 Email : vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk

Vikram Singh
Vikram Singh

More by Vikram Singh

View profile
    • Like