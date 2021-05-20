Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Freight Tracking App

A design exploration of an app for an freight tracking.
An operation managers can check and track the shipments and send invoice to the seller along with the requests for quotations from multiple vendors.. Please press L if you like it and comment out your thoughts. Thank you.

