Ezhil Prasanth M

Concept UI || food || mobile app || part_2

Ezhil Prasanth M
Ezhil Prasanth M
  • Save
Concept UI || food || mobile app || part_2 payment mobile app design account settings account cart food delivery adobe illustrator adobe xd xd mobile ui mobile food app food ux ui design flat illustration minimal inkscape
Download color palette

A concept UI for a food ordering mobile app. This Ui is designed to be minimal yet attractive. #mobileUI #foodapp #inkscapes #illustration #UI #UX #delivery #ordering #dashboard

Ezhil Prasanth M
Ezhil Prasanth M

More by Ezhil Prasanth M

View profile
    • Like