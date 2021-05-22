Khuram A.

Customer Feedback App

Customer Feedback App ux typography minimal clean ui passives promoters detractors market fit product effectiveness perceived effectiveness people tracked response survey nps
A design exploration of an app for customer feedback platform.
Now anyone can check his store rating, how his brand is perceived, how it is affecting the sales.. Please press L if you like it and comment out your thoughts. Thank you.

