Ticket Booking Platform

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, dribbblers! 👋
Today I would like to share with you a web app design concept for a travel platform. It can help to find the best place to spend your vacation days.
Hope you like ❤️ it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 😊
Available for new projects 📭: contact@itoneclick.com
Let’s connect:
Website🌎: www.oneclickitsolution.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/one-click-it-consultancy