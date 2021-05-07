Jonas Graversen

Voxel House Practice

Voxel House Practice fun minimal house magicavoxel voxel
Trying to learn some new things, like voxel - can't remember last time I was hyped about learning a new software... It was actually fun :D

Posted on May 7, 2021
