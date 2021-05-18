Khuram A.

Online Education App

Khuram A.
Khuram A.
Hire Me
  • Save
Online Education App ui ux uiux typography design minimal ui clean deadlines due dates books goals subject homework assignments classes students teacher subjects timetable
Download color palette

A design exploration of an app for an online education.
A student can check his time schedule, when he have to submit certain assignment and when they are due along with the teacher's feedback.. Please press L if you like it and comment out your thoughts. Thank you.

Khuram A.
Khuram A.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Khuram A.

View profile
    • Like