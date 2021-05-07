Cleiton Gonçalves

Daily UI - Recipe

Cleiton Gonçalves
Cleiton Gonçalves
  • Save
Daily UI - Recipe restaurant dish food recipe white clean ui minimal clean desktop design dailyuichallenge daily 100 challenge ui 040 dailyui
Download color palette

Hi! This is my 040 the daily ui challenge: Recipe.
I was a lot of fun to make — Hope you like it!
Don't forget to press "L" 💜
Thanks!
#dailyui #040

Cleiton Gonçalves
Cleiton Gonçalves

More by Cleiton Gonçalves

View profile
    • Like