The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

Travel Tech Europe Logo Designed by The Logo Smith

The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Travel Tech Europe Logo Designed by The Logo Smith tech logo tech travel logo travel letter a letter r initials negative space brand design brand logo marks logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity portfolio logo logo design
Download color palette

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities

———————————

→ Client: Travel Tech Europe
→ Designed: 2017
→ Scope: Logo Design
→ Project Page: N/A

The logo mark for Travel Tech Europe is a cheeky combination of all 3 initials, where the negative space forms the 2nd 't', but the whole shape represents both a letter 't' and letter 'a.'

———————————

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

smith.gl/portfolio
smith.gl/hire-smith

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

View profile
    • Like