Line and Solid Icons

icons
Styles and icons I've been experimenting with, are maturing every day!
Here are some revamped icons we're meaning to use in our big upcoming master project. Better looking and better in action.
Our resources and research are going to be public after this project is presented so stay tuned!

__________
I'm available for projects and you can contact me here.

Minimal Line Icons
By Ehsan Vaeghi
Posted on May 7, 2021
