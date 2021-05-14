Khuram A.

Sales Management App

Sales Management App email response revenue by channel orders visitors conversion rate sales tracking sales dashboard sales funnel sales page ux typography layout design minimal clean ui
A design exploration of an app for sales management.
A seller can track progress of his products and manage his sales by checking his website's visitors, incoming orders and conversion rate.. Please press L if you like it and comment out your thoughts. Thank you.

