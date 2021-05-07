Maria Gerasimova

Butterflies and moths pattern recolored

Butterflies and moths pattern recolored beetle geometric insect vector flat illustration flock blue pink insects flying fly moth butterfly pattern
Moths and butterflies are the part of my self challenge #30daysofinsectsillustration on Instagram and more about project on Behance

Artwork and other goods are available on
Society6 | Redbubble

Insta:@shushunya13.illustrator

