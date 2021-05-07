Gravity design

headphone🎧🎵

Gravity design
Gravity design
  • Save
headphone🎧🎵 gadget vector accessory object ear headphone earphone isolated device equipment listen headset sound audio music background illustration icon flat design
Download color palette

what music do you always listen to ?. definitely better heard using headphones🎧
-
Need awesome illustration and logos? just message me or email me for any project inquiries or commision work😊
📩 : gravitydesign.id@gmail.com
-
show you love with press "L" on this shots
Have a nice day!😊
-
Download our stuff here :
Shutterstock
Adobe Stock
-
Follow our works here :
Instagram|Pinterest

Gravity design
Gravity design

More by Gravity design

View profile
    • Like