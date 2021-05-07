Logo Waves Artisan Shave Ice

Waves is a hip, fresh, tropical, cool, funky brand that makes Artisan Shave Ice. With their Hawaiian island vibe food-trucks they target families, millennials and teenagers. Everyone should say "Mmm, Broke da Mouth" after they’ve tasted their fresh Shave Ice.

The logo symbol is a simple abstract shape. It represents the iconic colourful fruit syrups you see on a Shave Ice from a top view’s perspective. The roughened edges & colours in combination with the tropical typography highlights the funky island vibe they want to communicate.

