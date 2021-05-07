Logo Waves Artisan Shave Ice

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Waves is a hip, fresh, tropical, cool, funky brand that makes Artisan Shave Ice. With their Hawaiian island vibe food-trucks they target families, millennials and teenagers. Everyone should say "Mmm, Broke da Mouth" after they’ve tasted their fresh Shave Ice.
The logo symbol is a simple abstract shape. It represents the iconic colourful fruit syrups you see on a Shave Ice from a top view’s perspective. The roughened edges & colours in combination with the tropical typography highlights the funky island vibe they want to communicate.
Open for your thoughts